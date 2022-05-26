Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global Consumer Acquisition were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GACQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. 503,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,247. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors.

