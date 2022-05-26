RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Norman R. Hames Sells 10,000 Shares

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,222.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). RadNet had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RadNet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,022,000 after buying an additional 118,940 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,535,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,335,000 after buying an additional 435,717 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in RadNet by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,695,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after buying an additional 622,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in RadNet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,978,000 after buying an additional 73,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RadNet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

