RAI Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.91 Million (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. RAI Finance has a market cap of $21.91 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 190.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,446.60 or 1.40186840 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00025650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 505.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.51 or 0.00502315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031698 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000288 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

