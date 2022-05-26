Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Rating) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.60 ($0.18). 1,251,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,296,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.19).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.61. The firm has a market cap of £78.40 million and a P/E ratio of -24.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile (LON:RBW)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi. It also holds Phalaborwa project located in South Africa.

