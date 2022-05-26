Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $117.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered Ralph Lauren from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ralph Lauren from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.07.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of RL opened at $93.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $86.55 and a 1 year high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.