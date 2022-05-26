Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE RL traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.41. The company had a trading volume of 48,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $86.55 and a twelve month high of $135.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on RL. TheStreet downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush cut Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 58.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after acquiring an additional 74,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

