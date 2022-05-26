Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $93.69 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $86.55 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.57.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

RL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 58.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,855,000 after buying an additional 74,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.