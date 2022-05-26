ReddCoin Trading Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $10.02 million and approximately $28,225.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,532.46 or 0.99889069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00033570 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00202734 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00094622 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00123489 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00210681 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006135 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00033008 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.