Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $110.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $121.05 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $128.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reinsurance Group of America (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.