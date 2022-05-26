Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives $2,690.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,690.00.

RELX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($34.60) to GBX 2,730 ($34.35) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.72) to GBX 2,650 ($33.35) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Relx during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,754,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the 2nd quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Relx by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 92,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RELX traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $28.75. 104,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,379. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

