Renewi (LON:RWI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Renewi (LON:RWI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,080 ($13.59) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.82% from the stock’s previous close.

LON RWI opened at GBX 680 ($8.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £544.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 668.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 689.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. Renewi has a 52 week low of GBX 500 ($6.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 855 ($10.76).

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, MIneralz & Water, and Specialities segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

