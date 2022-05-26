Renewi (LON:RWI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Renewi (LON:RWI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,080 ($13.59) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.82% from the stock’s previous close.
LON RWI opened at GBX 680 ($8.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £544.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 668.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 689.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. Renewi has a 52 week low of GBX 500 ($6.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 855 ($10.76).
