Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.57.

Replimune Group stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a current ratio of 23.39.

In other Replimune Group news, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 3,436 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $50,131.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,494.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 9,632 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $140,530.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,401,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,441,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,399 shares of company stock valued at $588,526 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 455.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

