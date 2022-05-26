Residential Secure Income plc (RESI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.29 on July 11th

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Residential Secure Income stock opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.28) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £187.94 million and a PE ratio of 15.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 106.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. Residential Secure Income has a 1 year low of GBX 96.20 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 113 ($1.42).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Residential Secure Income to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.38) to GBX 115 ($1.45) in a research report on Tuesday.

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

