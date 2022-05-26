Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 38,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 695,594 shares.The stock last traded at $14.26 and had previously closed at $13.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RFP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $104,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

