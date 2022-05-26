Revelation Capital Management LLC Invests $60.34 Million in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Revelation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,219,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,343,000. Singular Genomics Systems makes up approximately 58.2% of Revelation Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Revelation Capital Management LLC owned about 7.24% of Singular Genomics Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OMIC traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.86. 795,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,324. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $33.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 35.18, a current ratio of 35.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Singular Genomics Systems ( NASDAQ:OMIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Singular Genomics Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

In other Singular Genomics Systems news, Director Michael J. Pellini bought 26,834 shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $88,552.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,653.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

