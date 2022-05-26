Reviewing BurgerFi International (BFI) & Its Rivals

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BurgerFi International to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International’s rivals have a beta of -7.11, indicating that their average share price is 811% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BurgerFi International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A BurgerFi International Competitors 884 4669 5438 216 2.44

BurgerFi International presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 168.14%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 51.17%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BurgerFi International and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $68.87 million -$121.49 million -0.43 BurgerFi International Competitors $1.80 billion $215.22 million 14.75

BurgerFi International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International -123.28% -11.47% -7.90% BurgerFi International Competitors 3.08% -54.99% 2.19%

Summary

BurgerFi International rivals beat BurgerFi International on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About BurgerFi International (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and frnachises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 118 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, Florida.

