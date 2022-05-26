Reviewing International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) and Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS)

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) and Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Land Alliance and Stratus Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Land Alliance $520,000.00 27.97 -$5.06 million N/A N/A Stratus Properties $28.24 million 11.72 $57.39 million N/A N/A

Stratus Properties has higher revenue and earnings than International Land Alliance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.1% of International Land Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Stratus Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of International Land Alliance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Stratus Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for International Land Alliance and Stratus Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Land Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A Stratus Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares International Land Alliance and Stratus Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Land Alliance N/A N/A N/A Stratus Properties -29.89% 28.89% 8.71%

Summary

Stratus Properties beats International Land Alliance on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Land Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Land Alliance, Inc. operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building plots; securing financing for the purchase of the plots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Stratus Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stratus Properties Inc., a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use, and multi-family properties. Stratus Properties Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

