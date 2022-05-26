Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading 10.3% Higher

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.97 and last traded at $29.79. 68,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,302,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $5,153,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $4,132,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,785 shares of company stock worth $19,149,373 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 29.4% in the first quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 51,250 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 210.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 195.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

