RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.50 million-$479.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.19 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.87 EPS.

RNG traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.98. 18,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.93. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $56.95 and a 52-week high of $315.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.27.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of RingCentral from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.68.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,279.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $171,703.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,608.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in RingCentral by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in RingCentral by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

