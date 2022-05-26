Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Trading Down 3%

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) fell 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $84.43 and last traded at $84.75. 2,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 950,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. CL King lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

