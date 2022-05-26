Robert W. Baird Raises Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $32.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FL. OTR Global cut shares of Foot Locker to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Williams Capital raised Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded Foot Locker from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.22.

Shares of FL stock opened at $32.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after buying an additional 1,159,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 896,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,008,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 2,617.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $19,328,000 after purchasing an additional 426,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth approximately $18,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

