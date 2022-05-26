Rockcliff Metals (CVE:RCLF) Shares Down 7.7%

Rockcliff Metals Corp (CVE:RCLF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 103,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 165,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Rockcliff Metals from C$0.30 to C$0.34 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$9.48 million and a P/E ratio of -3.43.

Rockcliff Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, silver, and gold. The company primarily focuses on the Snow Lake Project located in Manitoba, Canada. Its principal properties include the Talbot Property, the Rail Property, the Bur property, and the Laguna Property.

