Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 5,288 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $11,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 313,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $12.62 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.