Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $10.81 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,655 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $10,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSEW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $406,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 615.3% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 41,831 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,092,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.70.

