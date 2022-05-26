Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $11.47 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Shares of RSG opened at $132.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

