Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 321,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,184,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 56,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $5.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.23. 9,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,480. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.59 and a 200 day moving average of $289.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.07 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. HSBC lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

