Rodgers Brothers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.69. 45,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,717,038. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.