Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after purchasing an additional 766,425 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,202,288,000 after purchasing an additional 348,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,116,440 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $617,821,000 after purchasing an additional 107,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,903 shares of company stock worth $6,676,572 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

COP traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.14. 246,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,567,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $111.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

