Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 3,325 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.07.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $253.65. 61,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,148. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

