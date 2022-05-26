Rodgers Brothers Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM traded up $2.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.37. 21,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,768. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.54 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

Yum! Brands Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.