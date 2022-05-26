Rodgers Brothers Inc. Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Eaton by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 41,324 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETN traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.77. 27,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,135. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $130.43 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

