Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.03

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.03 and traded as high as C$6.17. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$6.13, with a volume of 59,347 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on RSI shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$658.52 million and a P/E ratio of 13.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.70, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is currently 79.82%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$553,238.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,214 shares in the company, valued at C$724,327.38.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

