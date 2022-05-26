Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roivant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.86.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40.

In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $36,841.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel bought 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $121,353.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 98,840,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,560,428.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 660,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,847.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,706,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 117,329 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter valued at $8,965,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 141.5% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 990,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 159,787 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.