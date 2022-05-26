Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) to report $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $6.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.55.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,889,000 after purchasing an additional 699,057 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,678.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,619,000 after purchasing an additional 163,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $7.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $433.16. 9,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,341. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $402.05 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $456.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

