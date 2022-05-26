Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Invests $167,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $377,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $20,252,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.25. The stock had a trading volume of 48,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,250. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

