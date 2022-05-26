Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Takes $738,000 Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Essential Utilities by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,403 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,737,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,686,000 after purchasing an additional 129,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,637,000 after purchasing an additional 151,817 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Essential Utilities by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,948,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,291,000 after purchasing an additional 121,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,621,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,049,000 after buying an additional 371,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,024. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.57%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

