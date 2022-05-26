Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 450 Price Target for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) received a GBX 450 ($5.66) price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 156.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BP.B. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.80) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.81) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.42) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.29) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.16) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares stock remained flat at $GBX 175.50 ($2.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of £35.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 180.17. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of GBX 170.63 ($2.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.52).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

