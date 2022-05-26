Royal Bank of Canada Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $255.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Griffin Securities cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Autodesk to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $186.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.27. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 83.65 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $173.90 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

