Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$149.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CSFB set a C$153.00 price target on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$153.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total value of C$54,692.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$185,873.31. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.00, for a total value of C$517,795.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$745,894.49. Insiders sold 12,635 shares of company stock worth $1,704,690 in the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$128.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,245. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$123.70 and a 12-month high of C$149.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$134.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$136.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$182.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$13.07 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9999996 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.50%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

