Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Sells $3,033,000.00 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) EVP James F. Reddoch sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $3,033,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,095,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,314,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $40.21 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 21.95, a current ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.77 million. Analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

