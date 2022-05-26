RPS Group (LON:RPS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RPS Group (LON:RPS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 145 ($1.82) price objective on the stock.

Shares of RPS Group stock opened at GBX 101.04 ($1.27) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 103.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 111.54. The company has a market cap of £280.39 million and a P/E ratio of 48.57. RPS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.55 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 132 ($1.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a GBX 0.44 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from RPS Group’s previous dividend of $0.26. RPS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.12%.

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; communication; and creative and digital services.

