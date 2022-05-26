Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Gap Up to $186.00

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $186.00, but opened at $193.29. Saia shares last traded at $193.26, with a volume of 207 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.29 and a 200 day moving average of $273.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 87.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth $54,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

