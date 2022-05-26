Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Gap Up to $186.00

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $186.00, but opened at $193.29. Saia shares last traded at $193.26, with a volume of 207 shares.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.71.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.29 and a 200 day moving average of $273.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 87.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth $54,000.
Saia Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAIA)
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
