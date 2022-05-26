Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.32

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.32 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 77156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sands China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.01.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

