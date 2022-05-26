Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $225.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $325.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $303.76.

NVDA stock opened at $169.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.17. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $154.60 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $494.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

