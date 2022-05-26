Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Position Trimmed by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP cut its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,456 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Sanofi by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 5,277.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SNY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($117.02) to €112.00 ($119.15) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($129.79) to €121.00 ($128.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($102.13) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($128.72) to €127.00 ($135.11) in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,444. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $140.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.7968 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.78%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

