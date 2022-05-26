Scala Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,209.00 (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. Scala has a market capitalization of $946,934.13 and $1,209.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scala has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 214.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,976.96 or 1.67239567 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 384.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.37 or 0.00506639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00031274 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

