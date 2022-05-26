Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Trading Down 6.8%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.09 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 715 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Schibsted ASA in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.54.
About Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY)
Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.
