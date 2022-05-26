Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a growth of 668.6% from the April 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 765,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.28. 395,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,600. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $40.45.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.4592 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.72%.
About Schneider Electric S.E. (Get Rating)
Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.
