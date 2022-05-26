Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 293,518 Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,518 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.53% of TuSimple worth $40,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSP. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TuSimple by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,297,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,500,000 after acquiring an additional 61,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TuSimple by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 343,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TuSimple by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 4th quarter worth about $4,302,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TuSimple alerts:

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $79.84.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 6,060.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.43) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TuSimple news, insider James Mullen sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $39,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,705 shares of company stock worth $123,019.

TSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

TuSimple Profile (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.