Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,529 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 3.06% of Standex International worth $41,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Standex International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Standex International by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total value of $110,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,168.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

SXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE SXI opened at $92.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.90. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.92 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Standex International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

